Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Spire Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SR traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 78.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spire by 394.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Spire by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire by 107.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,981,000 after purchasing an additional 742,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 41.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

