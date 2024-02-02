Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Position Cut by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.31% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

SGDM stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.