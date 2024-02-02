Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $31,954.39 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stem stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stem by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stem by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

