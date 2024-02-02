Stephens Trims First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Target Price to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James raised their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $65,151,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,895,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,714,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

