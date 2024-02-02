Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.