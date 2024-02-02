Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of XPO Put Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,211 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the average volume of 3,386 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. 1,503,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,075. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

