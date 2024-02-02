StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

