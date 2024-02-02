StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

