StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

