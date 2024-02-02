StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Stories
