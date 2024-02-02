StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.2 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

