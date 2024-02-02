StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.2 %
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
