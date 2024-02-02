StockNews.com Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $446.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,289,000 after purchasing an additional 142,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

