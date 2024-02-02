StockNews.com Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $35.34 on Monday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 201.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 378.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

