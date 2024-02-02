StockNews.com Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE FCF opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $32,855,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 1,193,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,823,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.