Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.29. 3,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.