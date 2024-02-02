Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

