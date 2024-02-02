Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

