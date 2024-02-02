Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $213,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.