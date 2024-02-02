Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $469,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $186.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.