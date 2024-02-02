Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $276,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

