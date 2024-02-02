Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $302,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

