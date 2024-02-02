Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 250 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

