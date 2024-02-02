Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

