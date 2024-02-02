Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 6,025 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of F opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on F. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

