Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

FDL opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

