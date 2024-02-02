Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

OUNZ opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

