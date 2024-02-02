Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $138.40 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $138.40 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.12 or 0.05356534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,324,590 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.