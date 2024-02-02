Summit Financial LLC Buys 242 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

C opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

