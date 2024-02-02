Summit Financial LLC Buys 550 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:OUSA opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

