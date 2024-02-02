Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

NYSE:IBM opened at $186.93 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

