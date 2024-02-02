Summit Financial LLC Invests $223,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

