Summit Financial LLC Invests $817,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI opened at $583.50 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $587.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

