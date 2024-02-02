Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $218.88 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day moving average is $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.58.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

