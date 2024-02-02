Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $221.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

