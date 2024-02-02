Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.