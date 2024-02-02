Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

