Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 223,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 436,266 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 218.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 75,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.