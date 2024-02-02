SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 210,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,240. The company has a market capitalization of $945.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.