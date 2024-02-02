SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 242,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

