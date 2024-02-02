SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 221539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

