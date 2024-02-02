Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.27. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1,435,060 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 8.8 %

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.