SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 7.7% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35. 1,566,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,407,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunPower by 144.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

