Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.88.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $587.61.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

