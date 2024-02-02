Syscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $88.73 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00547133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00164089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019756 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

