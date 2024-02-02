Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 261,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,533,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

