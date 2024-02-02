Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

