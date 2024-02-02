TD Securities Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,625.00.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU opened at C$3,746.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3,397.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3,021.14. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,236.01 and a 52-week high of C$3,805.88.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 101.8043863 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

