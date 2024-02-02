Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

TISI stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

About Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Team by 145.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

