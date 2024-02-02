Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Performance
TISI stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
