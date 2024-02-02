Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $427.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,277 shares of company stock valued at $29,398,579. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.