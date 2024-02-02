Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

