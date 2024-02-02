Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $104.59, but opened at $95.49. Teradyne shares last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 846,413 shares.

Specifically, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

